Supergirl's Alex Gets a Presidential Surprise in Premiere Sneak Peek

Surprise! The President is here!

In a sneak peek of this week's season premiere of Supergirl, exclusive to E! News, Alex (Chyler Leigh) is shocked to discover that not only is the President (Lynda Carter) coming, but she is already here and literally walking in the door right now. It's safe to say Alex isn't prepared, as she's rolling around on the floor demonstrating fighting techniques and also showing off her snazzy haircut. (OK, she probably isn't actively showing off her new short 'do, but she does look extremely snazzy.)

Lucky for us all, the President (who, may we remind you, is played by Lynda Carter) is here with some good news: Alex is doing a great job! Wouldn't we all just love for Lynda Carter to show up and tell us we're doing a great job? Wouldn't life be more fun if that were a regular possibility?