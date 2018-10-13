How the Cost of Princess Eugenie's Wedding Compares to Meghan Markle's and Kate Middleton's

WPA Pool
by Cydney Contreras | Sat., Oct. 13, 2018 4:00 AM
WPA Pool
Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton each had weddings fit for a royal, so it only makes sense that their nuptials are equally as hefty.
On Friday, the Princess of York wed longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, just months after the Duchess of Sussex wed Prince Harryat the exact same venue. While some aspects of the Princess' nuptials mirror Markle's, they differed in many ways, like the size of the guest list, cost of security and even the pricey cake. Not to mention
To start, the cost of security alone is estimated to top out at about £2 million, which is significantly less than the security bill for Meghan's grand wedding in May. Mutliple outlets estimate the security cost a smidge more than Kate's with at least £30 million in security going towards the A-list event, which was attended by Oprah, George Clooneyand more. Most of the cost is footed by the taxpayer's money and has led to some controversy in the days leading up to all three weddings.
The royal family, on the other hand, is personally paying for the expenses for flowers, transportation and the bridal gown.
The Bridal Gowns:
On Meghan Markle's big day she wore a designer Givenchy gown, with a hand-made veil and other accessories, which royal watchers estimate cost around $135,000. This figure is much less than the nearly $434,000 that Kate Middleton reportedly spent on her Alexander McQueen gown. So, how does Princess Eugenie's compare?
So far, the Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos ensemble is rumored to cost less than the $135,000 Meghan Markle personally paid for her classic dress. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Princess of York likely spent an equal amount, if not a tad bit more, as the Duchess of Sussex, out of respect for her position in the line to the throne. Although, it must be noted, Eugenie once told Elle she feels this is "her moment in the spotlight."
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
The Flowers:
If the grand floral decor surrounding St. George's Chapel is any indication, then there is hefty tab for the florist. Ivy Jacobson, senior digital editor at The Knot, told CBS News earlier this year that Meghan and Harry's flowers most likely rang in around $150,000 dollar mark. This figure includes the decor at the chapel, the reception, the bouquets, etc.
In comparison to Princess Eugenie's wedding, the figure likely remains the same despite the stark contrast in colors and tones. After all Meghan and Kate's weddings occurred in the spring, whereas the Princess' took place in the fall.
The Cake:
Then there's the cake, which could be nearly double the amount paid for Meghan and Harry's lemon-elderflower cake considering the amount of guests in attendance. For Harry and Meghan's daytime reception, they only invited 200 guests, whereas Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank chose to invite all 800 guests for both of their receptions. Those guest were able to feast on a five-tier red velvet and chocolate cake, baked by Sophie Cabot.
Markle's cake apparently cost an easy $5,000 because of the attention to detail, flowers and expert bakers that brought the cake together, according to Delish. Bearing that in mind, it is possible Eugenie's red velvet cake rang in at about $10,000. And although Kate and Will only hosted a party for 600 guests, they likely spent a similar amount.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
Other costs that brides and grooms typically pay are not applicable to the royals due to the connections and resources they have available to them. For example, the jewels and accessories both women modeled on their big days were on loan from the Queen herself. Then there is the venue, which can eat up much of the budget for everyday people.
As for the price of the memories made that day? Priceless.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?