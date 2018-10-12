Cardi B's Advice to Selena Gomez While She's in Treatment Is Truly Inspiring

Cardi B is rooting for Selena Gomez.

As the pop star continues receiving treatment at a psychiatric facility, E! News was on hand as Cardi shared her candid thoughts on the latest development in Selena's mental health journey. While shooting for an upcoming project with Fashion Nova, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper reflected on Selena's kindhearted nature and offered advice for the struggling star.

Recalling the time they worked together on the music video for "Taki Taki," Cardi shared, "When I met her, she was such a sweet, adorable person. She's really what you see. She's really a sweetheart."

Cardi continued, "I just want to let her know, Girl, you're beautiful, you're rich and hold on because even sometimes I feel like I'm losing my mind. I just got to pray hard to God and get away from social media."

Earlier this week, E! News learned that Selena had checked herself into a treatment center to get a better grasp on her anxiety and depression. In the weeks prior, the 26-year-old was hospitalized twice for ailments related to her lupus, which caused Selena to suffer a panic attack.