Cardi B's Advice to Selena Gomez While She's in Treatment Is Truly Inspiring

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:04 PM
Cardi B is rooting for Selena Gomez.
As the pop star continues receiving treatment at a psychiatric facility, E! News was on hand as Cardi shared her candid thoughts on the latest development in Selena's mental health journey. While shooting for an upcoming project with Fashion Nova, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper reflected on Selena's kindhearted nature and offered advice for the struggling star.
Recalling the time they worked together on the music video for "Taki Taki," Cardi shared, "When I met her, she was such a sweet, adorable person. She's really what you see. She's really a sweetheart."
Cardi continued, "I just want to let her know, Girl, you're beautiful, you're rich and hold on because even sometimes I feel like I'm losing my mind. I just got to pray hard to God and get away from social media."
Earlier this week, E! News learned that Selena had checked herself into a treatment center to get a better grasp on her anxiety and depression. In the weeks prior, the 26-year-old was hospitalized twice for ailments related to her lupus, which caused Selena to suffer a panic attack.
Ozuna
Cardi told us she knows exactly what it's like to struggle the same way does Selena does, adding, "You could go on vacation, you could go anywhere in the world but you can't escape your mind."
So how does the hip-hop superstar cope when times get tough? As she put it, "Be surrounded with people that love you. Sometimes I go to my grandmother's house and I stay there for two weeks because they uplift me. Sometimes I go upstate to my family's house and they pray for me. We do prayers for a full two hours and I feel uplifted."
Cardi isn't the only celebrity with an emotional reaction to Selena's latest rehab stint. In the above interview with E! News, Vanessa Hudgens hears the news for the first time and vows to reach out to her close pal.
For more on Cardi's secret collaboration with Fashion Nova, stay tuned into E! News for all the exclusive details.
