Princess Eugenie's Wedding Gown Looks a Lot Like These Celebrity Dresses

Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Princess Eugenie was a stunning bride at her royal wedding.
The Princess of York arrived at St. George's Chapel to wed Jack Brooksbank in a Peter Pilotto wedding gown, featuring a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The dress also has a folded neckline and low back, which intentionally reveals her back scars from a surgery she had when she was 12. It's made of silk, cotton and viscose with a jacquard design of motifs picked out by the bride.
While its long train glided up the stairs of the cathedral, the elegance and beauty of the dress was apparent. However, its impact came of no surprise, as the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's gown has features that we've seen in other iconic wedding gowns.
In fact, her dress is strikingly similar to a few celeb wedding gowns. Check them out below!
Lawrence / Sirc / Splash News
Geri Halliwell
The former Spice Girls member went for a similar silhouette as Princess Eugenie with the open neckline, fitted bodice and full skirt of her Phillipa Lepley gown.
AP Photo
Elizabeth Taylor
The iconic actress opted for a full skirt and fitted bodice to enhance her small waistline for her wedding to
Keystone/Getty Image
Jacqueline Kennedy
The Ann Lowe wedding gown with striking embroidery and pleating that the iconic FLOTUS chose for her wedding to John F. Kennedy resembles Princess Eugenie's with the exception of the sleeves and folded neckline.
Jonas Ekstromer - Pool/WireImage
Princess Victoria of Sweden
In 2010, the princess' gown from Swedish designer Par Engsheden has a similar folded to neckline to the Princess of York's.
3777/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco
Princess Eugenie's gown resembles the iconic dress from Grace Kelly's wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco in Helen Rose. However, the Princess of York opted out of the high neckline.
Steen Brogaard/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Marie Cavallier of Denmark
This princess also loved the look of a full skirt for her wedding to Prince Joachim of Denmark.