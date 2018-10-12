Go Inside Bradley Cooper's $13 Million New York Townhouse

Nice place, Bradley Cooper!

The A Star Is Born actor recently scooped up a stunning townhouse in the West Village for a whopping $13 million and of course there's plenty of space for everyone including Irina Shayk and their 1-year-old daughter, Lea.

The simple yet sophisticated West Village townhouse in New York City is a stunner with approximately 4,000 square feet and a classic red-brick exterior.

When you're an A-List actor and have roles in movies such as The Hangover, American Hustle and the critically acclaimed A Star is Born alongside Lady Gaga, you deserve a new house like this and even better, you can afford it!

The luxuries and entertainment of the surrounding restaurants in the upscale Manhattan neighborhood aren't bad either.