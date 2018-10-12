All the Special Details You Missed at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

They say a wedding is all about the details. And for Princess Eugenie, she had plenty of special ones.

Earlier this morning, the bride exchanged vows with Jack Brooksbank in a fairy-tale ceremony inside St. George's Chapel.

Royal watchers were able to witness heartfelt vows, breathtaking music and a love story begin a whole new chapter.

And yes, fans were more than excited to see several famous royals including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and more.

Heck, we even got some rare PDA from Kate Middleton and Prince William. Love is in the air folks!

As we continue to celebrate their status as husband and wife, we're taking a look back at some small but oh-so-sweet details about Friday's ceremony. Sometimes the smallest details have the biggest impact.