Surprise! Kehlani Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl

Kehlani is embarking on her next big adventure: motherhood!

The singer-songwriter is pregnant with a baby girl, she announced via social media on Friday.

"I've always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments," Kehlani wrote alongside photos from a recent maternity shoot. "This was the HARDEST to hide."

She said having a "big, healthy, happy" family of her own has been a lifelong dream, adding, "I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom I trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever."

Kehlani, whose hit songs include her "Ring" collaboration with Cardi B and "Good Life" with G-Eazy, shared, "I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn't a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this."