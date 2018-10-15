Move Over, Celeb Squads! It's All About the LADYGANG Now

Move over, squads! It's all about the LADYGANG now.

Thanks to the likes of Taylor Swift and Kate Hudson, powerful squads have been popping up all over Tinseltown. While we love it when powerful ladies come together in the name of friendship, we're even more obsessed when these said-stars take their girl-gangs to new heights.

We're, of course, talking about the way Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek transformed their friendship into a relatable media empire. Not only is LADYGANG a Pop Podcast of 2018 finalist via E!'s People's Choice Awards, but the ladies are also heading to E! on Oct. 28 with a new topical series (also named LADYGANG).

Focused on empowering women everywhere, the LADYGANG stars aren't afraid to spill truths…even if you aren't ready to hear it. This is what makes them Hollywood's hottest girl posse, right?

For other inspiring friend groups in the industry, be sure to take a look at the images below!