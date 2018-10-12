Here's Why The Internet Is Convinced Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 12:59 PM

First comes love, then comes marriage, here's why the internet thinks Prince Harryand Meghan Markle have a baby in the baby carriage.

The internet is abuzz following Princess Eugenie's fairytale at Windsor Castle on Friday and it's all because of the Duchess of Sussex's outfit choice. For the star-studded nuptials, the newlywed opted to wear a chic piece designed by the same British designer who created her wedding dress. The Givenchy dress, designed by Claire Weight Keller, was navy blue, but royal watchers were unfortunately unable to see the gown since it was covered by a a matching coat, which Meghan kept buttoned up even when she entered the church. 

Of course, speculation abounded after seeing her modest choice of outfit, but the suspicion about a possible bun in the oven only increased after it was revealed the Duchess might not be visiting Fiji during her royal tour. Apparently, a local tour guide in the region accidentally let it slip that only Harry would be visiting the area. As Australian magazine New Idea  reports, there is worry that the Zika virus might be spreading in the country, which can be harmful to pregnant woman and their unborn child. 

Photos

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Shortly after the pair announced their engagement last year, Harry told the BBC, "I think one step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

Since then, the duo adopted a dog together, just after their May wedding. Little is known of the royal pup, except that it is a female Labrador that enjoys long walks with it's parents.

And, asides from practicing their parenting skills with the yet-to-be-named pup, the newlyweds also get plenty of one-on-one time with Prince William and Kate Middleton's kiddos, Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

