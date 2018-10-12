Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank Leave Royal Wedding in James Bond Car

Ben Birchall/PA Wire
From Windsor with love!
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank channeled James Bond as they exited Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel and afternoon reception on Friday. The groom surprised the bride by leading her to a waiting gunmetal-colored Aston Martin DB10 sedan, one of eight models created specifically for the 2015 007 film Spectre.
Eugenie said "wow" and was left open-mouthed when she saw the vehicle, British news reports said.
"Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!" read a tweet posted on Aston Martin's Twitter account. "Leaving Windsor Castle in the Aston Martin DB10, built especially for James Bond. #RoyalWedding #AstonMartin #DB10 @007."
Jack and Eugenie's sister and maid-of-honor Princess Beatrice helped the bride, who wore an ivory off-the-shoulder Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding dress with a long train, into the car.
The sisters' mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and their cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall and other wedding guests helped wave the couple off as Jack drove them off in the vehicle. Eugenie was all smiles as she waved back.
The newlyweds and their loved ones are set to continue the wedding celebrations at an evening reception at Eugenie's father Prince Andrew's home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.
Right after the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom took part in a wedding procession around the town Windsor, riding in a carriage.
They then headed to their afternoon reception back at the castle, which was hosted by Eugenie's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. There, the bride's father gave a speech, according to HELLO!, and guests were served canapés and slices of a fall-themed 5-tier red velvet and chocolate wedding cake.
