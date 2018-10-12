Life-Size 2 Has a Premiere Date, Amazing Eve Fashions for Tyra Banks

Get ready to shine brighter and farther than ever before. Freeform has made it official: Life-Size 2 will debt on Sunday. Dec. 2 as part of the network's 25 Days of Christmas programming block. And that's not all! The original Life-Size (you know, the one with Lindsay Lohan) will air as part of Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas programming in November.

In Life-Size 2, Eve (Tyra Banks) returns to help out a struggling toy executive, Grace (Francia Raisa). Grace is now the CEO of the toy company that produced the Eve doll, and she's going through a quarter-life crisis. She's in over her head as the new CEO, and she's leaning on her wild-child antics, which is causing the company's stock to plummet. That's where Eve comes in.

With the help of her younger next-door neighbor, Grace's old Eve dolls magically awakens to help Grace get back on track and take the reins of her life and company.