Prince George Makes the Cutest Getaway After Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 10:47 AM

Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

PA Wire

Someone seems happy about the royal wedding! Or rather, that it's over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George, 5, served as a page boy at his dad's cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday. After the ceremony, George was filmed adorably skipping into a parked car that he would ride in duringn the processional. A GIF of the moment, posted by the U.K.'s Sky News, went viral.

His little sister Princess Charlotte, 5, served as a bridesmaid at the wedding and stole the show with her own adorable antics.

William and Kate did not bring along their youngest child, son Prince Louis, who is 5 months old.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

The royal wedding took place inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where William's brother Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May.

The couple also attended Eugenie and Jack's wedding, along with many other royals, as well as celebrities.

