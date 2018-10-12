How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's

Seven years. Three major royal weddings. Three beautiful brides.

Princess Eugenie of York, a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, married Jack Brooksbank at a royal wedding at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Friday. The bride wore an ivory, long sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown with a low back and long train, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Eugenie had specifically requested a low back to show her scars from the surgery she underwent at age 12 to correct scoliosis.

Eugenie did not wear a veil but did sport the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, borrowed from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

William attended the ceremony with wife Kate Middleton and their two eldest children, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who were part of the bridal party. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a cranberry Alexander McQueen dress to the event.