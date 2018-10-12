Beyonce Showcases Sparkling Angelic Look at City of Hope Gala

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 9:22 AM

Beyonce, City of Hope

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

A week after wrapping up her and Jay-Z's On the Run II tourBeyoncé channeled a sparkling angel as she took the stage again, this time at the City of Hope Spirit of Life gala on Thursday.

Wearing a rose gold, feathered, off-the-shoulder Ralph and Russo fall 2018 couture gown with a built in cape, the singer performed songs such as her hit "Halo," "XO" and "Ava Maria." Jay-Z presented Warner/Chappell Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt with the Spirit of Life award for his humanitarian work.

Platt had praised Beyoncé before she took the stage. He said that after the On the Run II tour, he was "was reminded even when you're the biggest talent in world, it still comes down to hard work."

Photos

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

 "She leads by example," he said, according to USA Today. "She shows all of us how to dream big."

Jay-Z, Beyonce, City of Hope

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope

Beyoncé's friend and fellow Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland also attended the event, as did Pharrell WilliamsDr. DreWiz KhalifaBebe Rexha and Rita Ora.

The gala raised more than $6 million for City of Hope, a research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, reports said.

