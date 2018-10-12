Beyonce Showcases Sparkling Angelic Look at City of Hope Gala

A week after wrapping up her and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour, Beyoncé channeled a sparkling angel as she took the stage again, this time at the City of Hope Spirit of Life gala on Thursday.

Wearing a rose gold, feathered, off-the-shoulder Ralph and Russo fall 2018 couture gown with a built in cape, the singer performed songs such as her hit "Halo," "XO" and "Ava Maria." Jay-Z presented Warner/Chappell Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt with the Spirit of Life award for his humanitarian work.

Platt had praised Beyoncé before she took the stage. He said that after the On the Run II tour, he was "was reminded even when you're the biggest talent in world, it still comes down to hard work."