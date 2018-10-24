Ariana Grande Is a Four-Time PCAs Finalist: Celebrate With Her Most Iconic Music Videos

God is a woman!

Ariana Grande has proven time and again that her music videos are works of art and this year she's put out some of her best yet.

The 25-year-old singer is a finalist in four different categories for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards including, Female Artist of 2018, Album of 2018, and Song of 2018, and its partially thanks to her amazing music videos.

In fact, her video for "No Tears Left to Cry" has also earned her a spot as a finalist in the Music Video of 2018 contest, and the recognition was definitely well-deserved.

The video opened with an iconic scene of the singer walking on walls and the ceiling in an elegant gown, but that was just one of the many memorable moments from Grande's music videos over the years.

To celebrate the artist's multiple finalist nods, we decided to revisit her most captivating videos and songs below. You're welcome!