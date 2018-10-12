EXCLUSIVE!

The Voice Battle Rounds Begin and Jennifer Hudson Can't Even Handle It

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Voice, Jennifer Hudson

NBC

Jennifer Hudson cannot hide her feelings on The Voice!

During a performance in the upcoming Battle Rounds, the coach can't keep it together over contestants Patrique Fortson and Colton Smith. She yells, she side-eyes Blake Shelton, she kicks the air, she throws her shoe (a JHud trademark). She basically just can't handle their duet of "God Gave Me You," a song by Shelton himself. You can watch it all go down in the exclusive clip below. 

Judging by this clip and her reaction, Hudson has a difficult task ahead of her, choosing which of these singers to keep on her team and which to give up.

The Battle Rounds officially begin on Monday after the final blind auditions in a special two hour episode, which means it's time for the season 15 competition to really begin. 

Photos

Meet the Celeb Kids of The Voice

Take a watch above, then weigh in below on who you think won that battle! You can check out Patrique's blind audition here and Colton's here

The Voice: Patrique or Colton?
Patrique Fortson or Colton Smith?
0.0%
0.0%

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Jennifer Hudson
Latest News
The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Stars Reveal Their Pop Culture Favorites in the Most Adorable Game

"The Walking Dead" Stars Play 'Back From the Dead'

Josh Radnor, Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Fans Definitely Have Some Strong Feelings About Josh Radnor's Grey's Anatomy Debut

Charlie Sheen

Relive the Shadiest Watch What Happens Live Guest Moments, Because Spilling the Tea Is What Andy Cohen Does Best

5 Times TV Stars Turned Down Remakes: Steve Carrell & More

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki

Supernatural Returns: A Salute to 14 Seasons of Jared Padalecki's Hair

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

How American Horror Story: Apocalypse "Forever Changed" Cody Fern

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.