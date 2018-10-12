How Princess Eugenie's Guests Changed Up Their Royal Wedding Style

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 8:17 AM

And just like that, another fairytale royal wedding has come and gone.

Earlier this morning, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank  exchanged vows in front of family and close friends inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While all eyes were on the bride who chose a Peter Pilotto dress for the occasion, some of her famous guests also got heads turning with their formal looks.

From Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to A-list guests including Demi Moore and Naomi Campbell, many familiar faces got all dressed up for the special occasion.

It got us thinking of all the lucky stars who have scored an invite to multiple royal weddings in recent years. How much did their style change when attending Kate, Meghan and even Pippa Middleton's wedding?

Let's dig right in by checking out our gallery below

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Princess Beatrice

Wedding: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Designer:  Ralph & Russo

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Royal Wedding Arrivals

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Designer: Gainsbourg 

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Royal Wedding 2011

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Wedding: Prince William & Kate Middleton

Designer: Valentino

Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton

Wedding: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Designer: Emilia Wickstead

Pippa Middleton, Royal Wedding

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 

Designer: Fold

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Mike Marsland / Getty Images

Wedding: Prince William & Kate Middleton 

Designer: Sarah Burton 

Pippa Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

Wedding: Her Own!

Designer: Giles Deacon

Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Kate Middleton

Wedding:Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank 

Designer: Alexander McQueen 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Wedding, Kiss

AP Photo

Wedding: Her Own! 

Designer: Sarah Burton

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Wedding: Pippa Middleton & James Matthews

Designer: Alexander McQueen

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Designer: Alexander McQueen

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle

Wedding: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Designer: Givenchy 

Royal Wedding, Official Photos, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Alexi Lubomirski

Wedding: Her Own! 

Designer: Ralph & Russo 

Chelsy Davy, Royal Wedding, Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Chelsy Davy

Wedding: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Designer:  TBD

Chelsy Davy

Ikon Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com

Wedding: Prince William & Kate Middleton 

Designer: Alberta Ferretti

Chelsy Davy, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Designer: TBD

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth

Wedding: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Designer: Angela Kelly

Queen Elizabeth, Royal Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 

Designer: Stewart Parvin

Queen Elizabeth

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Wedding: Prince William & Kate Middleton

Designer: Angela Kelly

So who will be the next lucky couple to get engaged and host a royal wedding? Time will only tell.

But if there's one thing we have learned from these past celebrations, fashion never disappoints.

Congratulations Princess Beatrice and Jack! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

