How Princess Eugenie's Guests Changed Up Their Royal Wedding Style

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 8:17 AM
And just like that, another fairytale royal wedding has come and gone.
Earlier this morning, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank exchanged vows in front of family and close friends inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
While all eyes were on the bride who chose a Peter Pilotto dress for the occasion, some of her famous guests also got heads turning with their formal looks.
From Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to A-list guests including Demi Moore and Naomi Campbell, many familiar faces got all dressed up for the special occasion.
It got us thinking of all the lucky stars who have scored an invite to multiple royal weddings in recent years. How much did their style change when attending Kate, Meghan and even Pippa Middleton's wedding?
Let's dig right in by checking out our gallery below.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wedding: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank
Designer: Ralph & Russo
CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Designer: Gainsbourg
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Wedding: Prince William & Kate Middleton
Designer: Valentino
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Wedding: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Designer: Emilia Wickstead
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Wedding: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Designer: Fold
Mike Marsland / Getty Images
Wedding: Prince William & Kate Middleton
Designer: Sarah Burton
Press Association via AP Images
Wedding: Her Own!
Designer: Giles Deacon
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wedding:Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Designer: Alexander McQueen
AP Photo
Wedding: Her Own!
Designer: Sarah Burton
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
Wedding: Pippa Middleton & James Matthews
Designer: Alexander McQueen
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Designer: Alexander McQueen
Press Association via AP Images
Wedding: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank
Designer: Givenchy
Alexi Lubomirski
Wedding: Her Own!
Designer: Ralph & Russo
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Wedding: Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank
Designer: TBD
Ikon Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com
Wedding: Prince William & Kate Middleton
Designer: Alberta Ferretti
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Designer: TBD
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Wedding: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Designer: Angela Kelly
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Designer: Stewart Parvin
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Wedding: Prince William & Kate Middleton
Designer: Angela Kelly
So who will be the next lucky couple to get engaged and host a royal wedding? Time will only tell.
But if there's one thing we have learned from these past celebrations, fashion never disappoints.
Congratulations Princess Beatrice and Jack!
