Kendall Jenner Stuns in a Corset and More Best Dressed Stars

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 7:10 AM

Celebrities were serving major looks this week.

This week, it was all about gowns and dresses. From red carpet moments, such as Viola Davis' regal red gown and Michelle Rodriguez's angelic ensemble, to Katie Holmes' street style, celebrities are bringing new silhouettes and prints to the forefront. 

Case in point: Kendall Jenner's long-sleeve mini dress, featuring a corset. While lingerie and sleepwear have been on trend for awhile, celebrities are making a case for corsets. While it probably isn't the most comfortable look, the new look makes the model's waistline more apparent and blends in with the garment, thanks to the floral print. It's sultry, feminine and impactful with her white shoulder bag.

Love her look? Well thanks to Hollywood's A-listers, there's more! Check out the best dressed of the week, then vote on your favorite below!

ESC: Keira Knightley

John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Keira Knightley

The actress led the glamour at the Colette premier in a high-neck gown that featured a silver-sequined top and white floor-length skirt.

ESC: Best Dressed, Viola Davis

John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder star lit up the red carpet in this bright red one-shouldered gown at the European premiere of Widows.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Kendall Jenner

The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.

ESC: Katie Holmes

Splash News

Katie Holmes

Katie was embracing fall time sans pants in a long knitted sweater with a red-and-purple stitch pattern and over-the-knee boots.

ESC: Best Dressed, Michelle Rodriguez

John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Michelle Rodriguez

The star turned heads in a structured white dress with cape style detailing and side cut-outs.

ESC: Best Dressed, Storm Reid

Presley Ann/WireImage

Storm Reid

The A Wrinkle in Time actress dazzled in a strappy Emporio Armanni embellished dress accessorized with Schutz "Jade" sandals.

ESC: Best Dressed, Rachel Brosnahan

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Rachel Brosnahan

The actress made a serious case for bright yellow in this Carolina Herrera gown.

ESC: Best Dressed, Sarah Hyland

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family beauty stunned in a classic white Christian Siriano spaghetti strap dress.

ESC: Best Dressed, Michelle Rodriguez

David Livingston/Getty Images

Leona Lewis

The singer was the definition of elegance in this floor length chiffon dress with a plunging neckline.

ESC: Best Dressed, Carey Mulligan

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

The Oscar-winning actress was serving major '80s vibes in this plunging Attico gown that features blue florals, black polka dots and large shoulder pads.

