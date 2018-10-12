Kendall Jenner Stuns in a Corset and More Best Dressed Stars

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Celebrities were serving major looks this week.
This week, it was all about gowns and dresses. From red carpet moments, such as Viola Davis' regal red gown and Michelle Rodriguez's angelic ensemble, to Katie Holmes' street style, celebrities are bringing new silhouettes and prints to the forefront.
Case in point: Kendall Jenner's long-sleeve mini dress, featuring a corset. While lingerie and sleepwear have been on trend for awhile, celebrities are making a case for corsets. While it probably isn't the most comfortable look, the new look makes the model's waistline more apparent and blends in with the garment, thanks to the floral print. It's sultry, feminine and impactful with her white shoulder bag.
Love her look? Well thanks to Hollywood's A-listers, there's more! Check out the best dressed of the week, then vote on your favorite below!
John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI
Keira Knightley
The actress led the glamour at the Colette premier in a high-neck gown that featured a silver-sequined top and white floor-length skirt.
John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI
Viola Davis
The How to Get Away With Murder star lit up the red carpet in this bright red one-shouldered gown at the European premiere of Widows.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Kendall Jenner
The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.
Splash News
Katie Holmes
Katie was embracing fall time sans pants in a long knitted sweater with a red-and-purple stitch pattern and over-the-knee boots.
John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI
Michelle Rodriguez
The star turned heads in a structured white dress with cape style detailing and side cut-outs.
Presley Ann/WireImage
Storm Reid
The A Wrinkle in Time actress dazzled in a strappy Emporio Armanni embellished dress accessorized with Schutz "Jade" sandals.
David X Prutting/BFA.com
Rachel Brosnahan
The actress made a serious case for bright yellow in this Carolina Herrera gown.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family beauty stunned in a classic white Christian Siriano spaghetti strap dress.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Leona Lewis
The singer was the definition of elegance in this floor length chiffon dress with a plunging neckline.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Carey Mulligan
The Oscar-winning actress was serving major '80s vibes in this plunging Attico gown that features blue florals, black polka dots and large shoulder pads.