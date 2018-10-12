Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Didn't Get Royal Titles

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 7:05 AM

Guards, Flowers, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Well, this is awkward...if also expected.

As predicted, Queen Elizabeth II has decided not to give her granddaughter Princess Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank a title simply because he's married into the royal family earlier this morning. Rather than adding Duke, Earl or Prince to his name, Jack will be referred to as Mister.

Things didn't look good for Jack when the Royal Collection Trust unveiled the couple's commemorative wedding china last month—and only Eugenie had a crown above her initial.

Eugenie's place in the line of succession was likely a deciding factor. She is currently in ninth position, trailing Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. She will continue to be pushed further away from the crown if her cousins or sister produce heirs in the future. Also, Eugenie isn't a "working royal"—she's currently an associate director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth—meaning she and Jack won't ever carry out official duties on behalf of the reigning monarch.

According to the BBC, Eugenie is allowed to "keep her royal title" after tying the knot, but she also has the "option" to take his surname, which would make her Princess Eugenie Brooksbank.

(Eugenie has not said if she plans to do that.)

In 2016, her father smacked down tabloid reports he had demanded titles for his two daughters' "future husbands." At the time, Andrew explained he wanted his children to be considered "modern, working young women who happen to be members of the royal family."

No titles were used during the couple's ceremony, and they are traditionally given beforehand.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, received titles a few hours before their 2018 wedding. "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. "Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex." Likewise, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, received titles before their 2011 wedding. "The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince William of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus," Buckingham Palace said. "Prince William thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge and Miss Catherine Middleton on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge."

(Like Kate and Meghan, Jack isn't of the royal bloodline, meaning he can never take the crown.)

The Queen adores Jack, of course. In fact, Her Majesty was one of the first people to learn he'd proposed to Eugenie during a trip to Nicaragua in January. "Granny actually knew right at the beginning," Eugenie revealed in a BBC interview. "She was very happy, as was my grandfather."

Eugenie was over the moon, proudly flashing her custom engagement ring. "We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love," she said. "We have the same passions and drive for life." Jack, who is a brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila, said it was love at first sight. "I love Eugenie so much," he raved, "and we are just so happy and over the moon for what is to come."

