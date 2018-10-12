Mr. Rogers Film Crew Member Falls to His Death in Tragic On-Set Accident

James M. Emswiller, a sound mixer on Tom Hanks' new Mr. Rogers movie You Are My Friend, has died after falling off of a balcony on the Pittsburgh set, the Allegheny County medical examiner's offices reported Friday.

Police told local news station WPXI that they were filming scenes for the movie on Thursday when then took a break. During the break, Emswiller went out to take a smoke break on a second-story balcony when people heard a noise, soon realizing he had fallen two stories. He was then transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Emswiller fell around 7:30 p.m., he later died at the hospital.