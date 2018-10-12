Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Rare PDA at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Love was in the air at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, and not just for the bride and groom.

Her cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton showed some rare PDA at the event, which took place at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held hands as they sat in the pews, next to his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. William also put his hand tenderly across Kate's back as they exited the chapel.

The two, who typically act affectionate but are more physically reserved around each other in public, attended the wedding with their two eldest children Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who served as a page boy and bridesmaid.