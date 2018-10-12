Quavo Exposes Nicki Minaj Fling With "Huncho Dreams" Rap

"The only thing with Cardi that really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out," Minaj admitted in an Apple Music interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, 'hank you. The first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out, it just really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she said was, 'Oh, I didn't hear that; I didn't hear that verse.' I was like, 'What?!'"

"I love Quavo—and at the time, on Twitter, I explained how 'MotorSport' came about," Minaj continued. "You know, people were saying that I was lying, so I texted Quavo and I said, 'Hey, could you back me up on this? Because I don't want people to think I'm lying. What do I have to lie about?' And he didn't back me up...He texted me and he was like, 'I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl LOL.' And that hurt, because he is somebody who...I love him."

(What Minaj failed to note was that she didn't film the video with the other artists. Later, she claimed her hairstylist wasn't available—which occurred after Cardi B had given her interview.)

Quavo dives right into the drama with "Huncho Dreams," rapping, "She said I hurt her feelings 52 times (Two) / Call up queen (Nicki) / The queen can't flex on a young bull (Flex) / Made her scream (Scream) / Chanel, I bought her two of 'em / You can check IG (Hey, IG) / 'Cause when she post, it go up (Go) / Is she for keeps? (For keeps) / Only if she come with two of 'em (Two) / Yeah, I be snipin' (Snipe, snipe) / I can't be wifin' (Nah, no wife) / I know she feisty (Feisty, feisty) / I'm Huncho Bison (Huncho Bison) / She treat me righteous (Righteous, righteous)."