Fans Definitely Have Some Strong Feelings About Josh Radnor's Grey's Anatomy Debut

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:19 AM
He came in like…well, not quite a wrecking ball, but Josh Radnor made his splashy Grey's Anatomy debut and…fans were divided.
Radnor played John, Meredith Grey's latest suitor on the ABC medical drama, a man she went on a blind date with. Of course because it's Grey's Anatomy, the date wasn't your typical lunch outing. There were mistaken identities. However, they hit it of…until a comment John made about single mothers. Meredith, a widowed single mother of three, ended the date. It seems like they're one and done. Is Meredith done with dating? She said so, but her pals don't want her to quit so quickly. Plus, Ellen Pomepo said this to EW:
"Meredith is gonna date, date, date, date, date, just like my friends who are ready to jump back into the dating world do. What does dating look like today? I think we're almost phasing out the dating apps now. I'm hearing like people are not liking the dating apps anymore. I don't know, I'm just really happy I'm not single in real life. I try to listen to everybody's stories, all my friends and even people that I don't like that much, so we can tell a story that resonates true with people who have been through something like this."
It is the season of love, after all.
See what viewers are saying about Radnor's Grey's Anatomy appearance below.
Yeah, some people weren't into it.
Josh Radnor? But he's just Bizarro Universe Dr. McDreamy! I mean, if you squint real hard, he looks JUST LIKE Patrick Dempsey! #GreysAnatomy— Sarah Sahagian (@sarahsahagian) October 12, 2018
Like, really not into it.
Josh Radnor definitely works ! #GreysAnatomy— Dolores M. Fernandez (@marteira) October 12, 2018
However, he had his supporters.
I am still confused about Josh Radnor...to be honest I'm still confused about the idea of Meredith having a significant other.— Sean (@TNZYPh) October 12, 2018
Let's see how this goes.#GreysAnatomy @GreysABC
And folks who weren't sure how to feel about him.
In the end, it seems like Mer and John are a one and done date. But you know Grey's Anatomy loves twists. Could he return? Maybe as a patient?
Time will tell.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
