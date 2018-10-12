Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Princess Eugenie's Wedding With a Kiss, Tumble and Wave

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Car, Blow Kiss

PA Wire

No surprise her: Little Princess Charlotte stole the show at her dad's cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. Charlotte, the 3-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, served as one of the couple's bridesmaids while her older brother Prince George, 5, was a page boy.

The wedding was televised and live-streamed and hundreds of people also gathered around the chapel to catch a glimpse of the royals and their guests. Charlotte captivated the crowds, there and at home.

Upon arrival, the little princess blew a kiss and waved to her captive audience from inside a car.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Car, Waving

PA Wire

As she made her way up the stairs to the chapel, Charlotte took a bit of a tumble. Poor dear! She recovered instantly and proceeded to fulfill her royal bridesmaid duties without a hitch.

Princess Charlotte, Priness Eugenie Royal Wedding, Fall

PA Wire

After the ceremony, Charlotte waved to the bride and groom as they left the chapel.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Eugenie and Jack and their wedding party then rode in a procession through the town of Windsor.

Charlotte again showcased her perfect royal wave to the people.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Charlotte , Princess Eugenie , Royals , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Josh Radnor, Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Fans Definitely Have Some Strong Feelings About Josh Radnor's Grey's Anatomy Debut

Charlie Sheen

Relive the Shadiest Watch What Happens Live Guest Moments, Because Spilling the Tea Is What Andy Cohen Does Best

ESC: Royal Wedding, Pixie Geldof, Hats

The Best Hats at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Ranked!

Stairs, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

What You Didn't Hear at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, According to a Lip Reader

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Every Adorable Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie Proudly Shows Her Scars in Her Royal Wedding Dress

Ocean's 8, Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway's Ocean's 8 Role Earned Her a 2018 PCAs Finalist Spot, But It's Not Her Only Impressive Film Role to Date

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.