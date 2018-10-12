Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Princess Eugenie's Wedding With a Kiss, Tumble and Wave

PA Wire
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:16 AM
PA Wire
No surprise her: Little Princess Charlotte stole the show at her dad's cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding.
Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. Charlotte, the 3-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, served as one of the couple's bridesmaids while her older brother Prince George, 5, was a page boy.
The wedding was televised and live-streamed and hundreds of people also gathered around the chapel to catch a glimpse of the royals and their guests. Charlotte captivated the crowds, there and at home.
Upon arrival, the little princess blew a kiss and waved to her captive audience from inside a car.
PA Wire
As she made her way up the stairs to the chapel, Charlotte took a bit of a tumble. Poor dear! She recovered instantly and proceeded to fulfill her royal bridesmaid duties without a hitch.
PA Wire
After the ceremony, Charlotte waved to the bride and groom as they left the chapel.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Eugenie and Jack and their wedding party then rode in a procession through the town of Windsor.
Charlotte again showcased her perfect royal wave to the people.
