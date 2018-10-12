The Best Hats at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Ranked!

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
Hats off to the guests of Princess Eugenie's wedding!
In honor of the Princess of York's nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, attendees came in their best outfits. With the world watching, we can guess that pressure to look good was high. Yet, friends and family of the bride and groom did not disappoint. They enlisted the best milliners and showed up with striking looks upon their heads.
Hats and fascinators are perhaps the most exciting fashion to watch at an event thrown by British royalty. They allow guests to be bold and make a statement with their style, in comparison to clothing, which has to be relatively tame and royal-approved. Thus, guests like Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Kate Middleton used their millinery to demonstrate their fashion prowess.
They weren't the only ones, however. As guests arrived at St. George's Chapel, it appeared to be a parade of fascinating hats and headdresses that deserve a second look.
To make it easy to appreciate the epic millinery of the event, we've rounded up the best looks and ranked them. Check out them out below!
GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
#1: Kate Middleton's Fuchsia Fascinator
The royal mastered her wedding guest look with an epic fascinator from Philip Treacy.
WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
#2: Queen Elizabeth II's Floral Hat
The pastel hue of hat and beautiful floral addition are stunning on the royal.
GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
#3: Naomi Campbell's Gravity-Defying Style
The model's fascinator was a beautiful addition to her look and the perfect complement to her textured outfit.
Matthew Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#4: Demi Moore's Burgundy Beauty
This burgundy fascinator from Stephen Jones (on behalf of Stella McCartney) and veil were the hero of the actress' stunning look.
GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
#5: Meghan Markle's Epic Twist
The Duchess of Sussex opted for a navy blue fascinator to match her Givenchy ensemble.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
#6: Princess Beatrice's Purple Statement
The sister of the bride went for a fascinator that seems similar to an exaggerated headband.
GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
#7: Cara Delevingne's Top Hat
The model tops off her suit with a hat that brings her entire look together.
Shutterstock
#8: Pippa Middleton's Slanted Style
The mom-to-be stunned in a forest green dress and a matching fascinator that's tipped to the side.
AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images
#9: Ayda Field's Veiled Wonder
This cream fascinator comes with an epic twist and a matching veil.
Press Association via AP Images
#10: Ellie Goulding's Textured Fascinator
The singer matches the fabric of her dress to her fascinator to create a standout look.
MATT CROSSICK/AFP/Getty Images
#11: Cressida Bonas's Velvet Look
Like Princess Beatrice, the wedding guest opted for a headband-like fascinator that revealed her hair.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
#12: Poppy Delevingne's Epic Feathers
While the feathers call attention to her look, the hue and jewel-laced veil complement her eyes and overall look.
Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images
#13: Pixie Geldof's Rosey Choice
The daughter of Bob Geldof chose a fascinators with the shape and hue of a yellow rose.
Press Association via AP Images
#14: Zara Tindall's Artistic Style
This guest opted for a fascinator with an artistic twist, featuring roses and ribbons.