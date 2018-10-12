What You Didn't Hear at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, According to a Lip Reader

Harry and Meghan were along the royal attendees.

"This way," the prince told his wife, as they made their way to the chapel.

It was a particular blustery day in Windsor on Friday.

"Whoah!" said Eugenie's cousin Autumn Kelly as her skirt was nearly blown upwards by the wind.

Inside the chapel, guests were awed.

"This looks lovely," said Autumn's mother-in-law and Eugenie's aunt Princess Anne.

"Amazing," said Eugenie's sister and maid-of-honor, Princess Beatrice.

She later told their mother, "Beautiful music."

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest children Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, served as a page boy and bridesmaid, along with their young cousins as well as Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, 6.

"Hold it like that" the children's nanny, Maria Borrallo, told the group, instructing them on how to hold their bouquets.

While Kate was inside the chapel, she appeared to be concerned about a woman dressed in pink, bearing a seating plan.

"You OK?" the Duchess of Cambridge asked, to which the woman responded, "Yes."