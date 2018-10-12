Every Adorable Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 5:02 AM

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day is finally here!

The two tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. While the attention was certainly centered on the bride and groom, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a few show-stopping moments, too.

The 5-year-old prince served as page boy while his 3-year-old sister served as a bridesmaid. Luckily, they had a bit of practice before the big day. After all, they performed the same roles at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May and at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding the year before.

Their little brother Prince Louis, however, was not in attendance. The young royal was most likely too little to attend. He is, after all, only five months old.

To see photos of all the siblings' adorable moments, check out the gallery.

Photos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

A Friendly Hello

Princess Charlotte gives an adorable wave as she pulls up to the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

A Princess Perfect Wave

She totally nailed it!

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A Cute Pose

The 3-year-old princess and her big brother looked out at the well-wishers on the steps of St. George's Chapel.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

A Perfect Pair

The adorable duo wore ensembles designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids. Per the Palace, the design incorporated the Mark Bradford artwork included in the Order of Service.

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Yui Mok/PA Wire

A Sweet Shock

Something clearly caught the 5-year-old royal's attention.

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Adorable Attendants

Charlotte was one of six bridesmaids and Prince George was one of two page boys.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Savannah, Bridesmaids, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Group Shot

The royal siblings pose on the steps with their fellow wedding party members, including their second cousin Savannah Phillips.

Prince George

A Little Pick

George wasn't exactly displaying royal behavior.

The wedding took place nearly nine months after the couple announced their engagement. After the beautiful ceremony, the two embarked on a carriage procession and enjoyed a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

