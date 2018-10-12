Every Adorable Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day is finally here!
The two tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. While the attention was certainly centered on the bride and groom, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a few show-stopping moments, too.
The 5-year-old prince served as page boy while his 3-year-old sister served as a bridesmaid. Luckily, they had a bit of practice before the big day. After all, they performed the same roles at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May and at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding the year before.
Their little brother Prince Louis, however, was not in attendance. The young royal was most likely too little to attend. He is, after all, only five months old.
To see photos of all the siblings' adorable moments, check out the gallery.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
A Friendly Hello
Princess Charlotte gives an adorable wave as she pulls up to the ceremony.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A Princess Perfect Wave
She totally nailed it!
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A Cute Pose
The 3-year-old princess and her big brother looked out at the well-wishers on the steps of St. George's Chapel.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
A Perfect Pair
The adorable duo wore ensembles designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids. Per the Palace, the design incorporated the Mark Bradford artwork included in the Order of Service.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
A Sweet Shock
Something clearly caught the 5-year-old royal's attention.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
Adorable Attendants
Charlotte was one of six bridesmaids and Prince George was one of two page boys.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Group Shot
The royal siblings pose on the steps with their fellow wedding party members, including their second cousin Savannah Phillips.
A Little Pick
George wasn't exactly displaying royal behavior.
The wedding took place nearly nine months after the couple announced their engagement. After the beautiful ceremony, the two embarked on a carriage procession and enjoyed a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.
Congratulations to the happy couple!