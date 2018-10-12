Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Seal Their Wedding With a Kiss

Yui Mok/PA Wire
by Zach Johnson | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 4:30 AM
Yui Mok/PA Wire
And another fairy tale romance continues!
After committing themselves to one another in front of the world, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank exited St. George's Chapel at Windsor Friday and puckered up for photographers. Turning toward his blushing bride, the groom went in for a quick kiss as royal admirers cheered.
Before they moved on to their carriage procession, the newlyweds were trailed by their pageboys Prince George, 5, and Louis de Givenchy, 6, their bridesmaids Princess Charlotte, 3, Isla Philips, 6, Savannah Philips, 7, Mia Tindall, 4, Theodora Williams, 6, and Maud Windsor, 5, and their special attendants Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 14, and Viscount Severn, 10.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Per Queen Elizabeth II's instruction, Eugenie and Jack were married at the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19. As Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, said Friday on ITV, he was "not intimately involved" in the wedding planning. "All the approval goes through the Queen, anyway. It was what I was told, where it was going to take place. The Queen very firmly said, 'No, St. George's is where you are going to have the wedding.' So, I said, 'Aye, aye, ma'am!' Turn to the right, salute and carry on."
Like Eugenie and Jack, Harry and Meghan shared their first kiss as newlyweds on the chapel steps. The Dean of Windsor, Rev. David Conner, also played a pivotal role in both ceremonies.
Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Whereas Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan's bridal gown, Eugenie worked with Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos to create her look; they researched archives to draw inspiration from dresses worn by members of the royal family and identified a silhouette.
Eugenie and Jack, who are currently celebrating their wedding with a special breakfast hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, have yet to disclose where they plan to take their honeymoon.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?