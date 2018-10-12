Aw! Prince George Is the Cutest Page Boy at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Prince George captured the hearts of royal admirers on Friday after he made his debut at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.

The 5-year-old royal served as a page boy along with 6-year-old Louis de Givenchy. The young lads looked adorable as they entered St. George's Chapel in white-collared shirts with blue detailing, blue trousers and colorful belts. The ensembles were designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids. According to the Palace, the look incorporates the Mark Bradford artwork included in the Order of Service.

The attire was certainly different than the ensemble George wore for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May. As royal admirers will recall, the little prince wore a miniature version of the groom's Blues and Royals frockcoat.