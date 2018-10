Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Bouquet: All the Details

Princess Eugenie is married!

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. The venue is the same location where Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle just five months ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance at Eugenie's nuptials on Friday, arriving alongside fellow royal attendees like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Eugenie chose a stunning Peter Pilotto dress for the ceremony, where she walked down the aisle with her father, Prince Andrew. Now that the ceremony is over, we're learning more details about Eugenie's wedding day, including her bouquet.