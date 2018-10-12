Princess Eugenie Wears Emerald Tiara to Royal Wedding: All the Dazzling Details

Now that's some bling!

Princess Eugenie debuted one very special accessory on Friday before heading into St. George's Chapel to marry Jack Brooksbank.

The Princess of York arrived at the ceremony venue in a stunning Peter Pilotto gown, and she topped her ensemble with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. Queen Elizabeth II lent her the piece, and it was originally crafted by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919. It was designed in the fashionable "kokoshnik" style, which was popularized in the Russian Imperial Court.

The tiara was made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum. It also featured six emeralds on the sides. Mrs Greville left Her Majesty the piece in 1942.

However, this wasn't the only sparkler she wore. She also donned diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from Jack. Of course, she wore her pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond engagement ring, too.