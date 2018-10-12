Princess Eugenie Wears Emerald Tiara to Royal Wedding: All the Dazzling Details

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 3:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Now that's some bling! 

Princess Eugenie debuted one very special accessory on Friday before heading into St. George's Chapel to marry Jack Brooksbank.

The Princess of York arrived at the ceremony venue in a stunning Peter Pilotto gown, and she topped her ensemble with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. Queen Elizabeth II lent her the piece, and it was originally crafted by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919. It was designed in the fashionable "kokoshnik" style, which was popularized in the Russian Imperial Court. 

The tiara was made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum. It also featured six emeralds on the sides. Mrs Greville left Her Majesty the piece in 1942.

However, this wasn't the only sparkler she wore. She also donned diamond and emerald drop earrings, which were a wedding gift from Jack. Of course, she wore her pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond engagement ring, too.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Meghan Markle

PA Wire

As royal admirers will recall, Meghan Markle wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara when she wed Prince Harry at the very same venue in May. The sparkly headpiece was made in 1932 and featured a detachable center brooch consisting of ten brilliant diamonds. The brooch actually dated back to 1893.

As for Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Cartier "halo" tiara when she tied the knot with Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

ESC: Kate Middleton, prince William, Wedding

Standard/REX/Shutterstock

Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, wore the York tiara in 1986 when she wed her now-ex Prince Andrew, Duke of York. In addition, Princess Diana wore the Spencer family diamond tiara when she wed Prince Charles in 1981. 

As for Queen Elizabeth II, Her Majesty opted for Queen Mary's fringe tiara when she wed Prince Philip in 1947.

After Eugenie and Jack tied the knot, they'll embark on a carriage procession throughout Windsor and enjoy a reception at the castle held by The Queen. 

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Jack Brooksbank , Royals , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Charlotte Is an Adorable Bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Kiss, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Seal Their Wedding With a Kiss

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Aw! Prince George Is the Cutest Page Boy at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Bouquet: All the Details

Busy Philipps, Food

Busy Tonight Host Busy Philipps Loves Margaritas & Good Food and Now We Want to Drink Margaritas and Eat With Her ASAP!

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Beautiful

Cara Delevingne, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Cara Delevingne Suits Up for Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.