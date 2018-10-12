Pregnant Pippa Middleton Dazzles at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Pippa Middleton is in attendance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding!

The expecting sister of Kate Middleton was photographed arriving to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a green outfit alongside her brother, James Middleton. Pippa was at the same location just five months ago to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

Pippa and husband James Matthews will soon welcome their first child together. The 35-year-old confirmed her pregnancy back in June in a column for Waitrose magazine. Unlike her sister who suffered Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Pippa shared in the column that she didn't suffer from morning sickness during her first trimester.