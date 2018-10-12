Princess Eugenie Is a Royal Bride in Peter Pilotto Dress at Wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie had previously teased the designer in an interview with British Vogue, saying, "I'm not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer. [The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I'd be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I've been pretty on top of it."

"I'm not stressed at all," Eugenie said of her upcoming nuptials in British Vogue. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Eugenie had also told the outlet that her sister, Princess Beatrice, would be her maid of honor on the special day. It was later revealed that Jack's brother, Thomas Brooksbank, would serve as his best man during the wedding.