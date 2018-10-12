Kate Middleton Stuns in Alexander McQueen at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Kate Middleton is officially a master of royal wedding style.
In honor of Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jake Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared wearing an all-fuchsia ensemble, including a stunning dress and matching fascinator from Alexander McQueen—the same designer responsible for her looks at Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton's wedding.
The dress caught eyes as she walked into the church with its vibrant hue. While it meets all of the style requirements of a royal, it's a standout look that demonstrates the designer's love for statement-making fashion.
She paired her epic style with velvet pumps, a matching clutch and a Philip Treacy fascinator with a veil. The veil sweeps just over her face, yet reveals her beauty—classic, barely-there makeup.
Her elegant style is a different take to the ensemble she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. She opted for her cream Alexander McQueen coat dress—the same garment she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening, the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele in 2017 and Trooping the Colour celebration in 2016. For the Duchess of Sussex's ceremony, she paired her look with taupe Jimmy Choo pumps, a clutch and a matching fascinator. Her overall wedding look was stunning, which is most likely why the coat dress has been in rotation for events.
Prior to that, the duchess also wore Alexander McQueen, a British label, to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding. Walking into the venue with flower girl Princess Charlotte in hand, the mother of two donned a blush-toned, silky dress with subtle puff sleeves and a tailored waistline. She kept within royal style tradition, adding a fascinator and completed her look with Kiki McDonough jewelry, Gianvito Rossi suede nude pumps.