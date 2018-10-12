Meghan Markle Perfects Duchess Style in Givenchy at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 2:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle is stunning at Princess Eugenie's wedding in Givenchy.

It comes of no surprise that Prince Harry's wife would chose to wear the designer. For her own wedding, her beautiful bridal look came courtesy of British designer Claire Weight Keller on behalf the French luxury fashion house. And, her look made a impact on the world. 

Now that she's a royal and a VIP guest, she kept it safe in a navy blue ensemble from the designer, complete by a coat and matching fascinator. Then, she added navy blue pumps—a pair of shoes that she and Kate Middleton love—Pippa Small Jewelry and a blue clutch.

Overall, it's safe to say that the American-born royal's style is the perfect ensemble for a wedding guest—safe, stunning and designer.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Hats, Ranked!

This is the first wedding that the Duchess of Sussex has attended, although she did make an appearance at Pippa Middleton's wedding reception. At the event, she chose a sleeveless, navy blue dress—the same hue as her ensemble today—with an asymmetrical hem and button details that mimic that of a trench coat. Then, she added a white blazer, which she draped over her shoulders. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Royals , Royal Wedding , Meghan Markle , Princess Eugenie , Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories
Latest News
Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Beautiful

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Here's What Princess Beatrice Wore to Sister Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Here's What Sarah Ferguson Wore to Daughter Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Kate Middleton Stuns in Alexander McQueen at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Shopping: Halloween

31 Genius Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker Reveals 5 Cute Mom-Approved Outfits You Need for Fall

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

The $6 Secret to Cardi B's Makeup at the American Music Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.