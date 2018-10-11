Watch Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Perform a Touching Duet to ''Female''

Be still, our beating hearts!

In honor of International Day of the Girl, a United Nations initiative that works to increase awareness of inequality faced by young women around the world, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban let their talents shine in a heartwarming video captured by their daughters, 10-year-old Sunday and 7-year-old Faith.

In the clip, which was shared to social media on Thursday, the A-list couple gathers around a piano to perform a rendition of Keith's hit song, "Female."

Country music fans have come to love and adore Keith's signature sound over the years, but who knew Nicole had such a set of pipes on her?!

During last year's 2017 CMA Awards, Urban debuted the emotional ballad, which is inspired by the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein and subsequent #MeToo movement. "It just floored me when I heard it," he recalled told E! News, adding, "It spoke so strongly to me. I'm the father of two girls, a husband, a son. That song spoke to me on so many levels."