How Princess Eugenie Will Honor Princess Diana Through Her Wedding Vows

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 3:19 PM
Princess Diana's influence will be seen and heard at tomorrow's royal wedding.
Just one day before Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank say "I Do" at St. George's Chapel, royal watchers are getting a better sense of what to expect at the ceremony.
According to the ceremony's Order of Service, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter will omit the promise to "obey" her husband.
"I Eugenie Victoria Helene take thee Jack Christopher Stamp to my wedding husband," Princess Eugenie will repeat. "To have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse: For richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God's holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth."
Europa Newswire/Shutterstock
Back in 1981, Princess Diana was the first to break the royal precedent when she didn't promise to "obey" Prince Charles at their wedding.
Most recently, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle excluded the word during their wedding vows.
Outside of the vows, maid of honor Princess Beatrice will deliver a reading during the service. She will read a scene from F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby. In addition the one and only Andrea Bocelli will perform at the service.
For those wondering about who scored an invite to this special celebration, the couple's wedding party was announced earlier this month. And spoiler alert, you may recognize a few names.
Prince George will be a page boy while Princess Charlotte will serve as a bridesmaid. In other words, the chances of Prince William and Kate Middleton attending are very high.
"I'm not stressed at all," Princess Eugenie said of her upcoming nuptials in September's British Vogue. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."
With that spirit in mind, we have a feeling it's going to be one special day.
