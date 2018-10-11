Keira Knightley Denies Shaming Kate Middleton in Impassioned Childbirth Essay

"Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don't show. Don't tell," Knightley went on to write. "Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers. This stuff is easy. It happens every day. What's the big deal? So does death, you s--t-heads, but you don't have to pretend that's easy."

Knightley also detailed how after her childbirth experience, loved ones came to visit her at the hospital while she "wore a hospital gown with paper pants on" and was still bleeding.

"My breast is out in front of them all and I don't care," she wrote to her daughter. "Your life is my life. You need me. I'm there. F--k them all with their eyes watching, their embarrassed faces at my animalistic semi-nudity. Is this soft motherhood?"

Knightley responded to the claims that she shamed Middleton at the premiere of her new film, Collette, at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Thursday.