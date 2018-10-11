Keira Knightley Denies Shaming Kate Middleton in Impassioned Childbirth Essay

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 3:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Keira Knightley, Kate Middleton

Getty Images

Keira Knightley is speaking out following her highly-publicized quotes about Kate Middleton.

Last week, the 33-year-old actress made headlines for a letter she wrote to her and James Righton's daughter, Edie, 3, which is featured in Scarlett Curtis' new book Feminists Don't Wear Pink (And Other Lies). Knightley's letter, entitled "The Weaker Sex," talks about the Duchess of Cambridge's behavior and appearance following the birth of her and Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015. The actress compared Middleton's actions to her own following the birth of Edie.

"She was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on," Knightley wrote in the essay. "The face the world wants to see. Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful, look stylish, don't show your battleground, Kate."

Read

Keira Knightley Slams Kate Middleton's Postpartum Perfection in Graphic Essay

"Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don't show. Don't tell," Knightley went on to write. "Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers. This stuff is easy. It happens every day. What's the big deal? So does death, you s--t-heads, but you don't have to pretend that's easy."

Knightley also detailed how after her childbirth experience, loved ones came to visit her at the hospital while she "wore a hospital gown with paper pants on" and was still bleeding.

"My breast is out in front of them all and I don't care," she wrote to her daughter. "Your life is my life. You need me. I'm there. F--k them all with their eyes watching, their embarrassed faces at my animalistic semi-nudity. Is this soft motherhood?"

Knightley responded to the claims that she shamed Middleton at the premiere of her new film, Collette, at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Thursday.

"I think it's very interesting that certain parts of the media have, I don't want to say purposefully, but let's just say misrepresented my meaning and exactly what I said," Knightley said via the Press Association. "So I would suggest to those people in the media that they re-read the entirety of the essay and not just take one bit out of it because the comments that I made are completely about our culture that silences women's truths and forces us all to hide and I absolutely did not shame anybody in any way, in fact quite the opposite."

Knightley continued, "So I would say to everybody, there is a wonderful book out at the moment, it's called Feminists Don't Wear Pink (And Other Lies) and I suggest if you want to know about this then you should actually read the essay and all the others in the book and the wonderful thing is that all the proceeds go to Girl Up which is a phenomenal UN foundation which gives money to organizations that are supporting girls' education, girls' safety and girls' leadership in developing countries."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Keira Knightley , Kate Middleton , Apple News , Top Stories , Royals
Latest News
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

Watch Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Perform a Touching Duet to ''Female''

Selena Gomez's Ongoing Struggle With Depression & Anxiety

Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Security Controversy

Jessica Simpson: Pregnancy Causes the "Biggest 'O' Ever"

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Aspires to Have Her Own Family Like This Fellow Supermodel

ESC: Selena Gomez

Coping in Public: How Hollywood Flipped the Script on Mental Health

Princess Eugenie

How Princess Eugenie Will Honor Princess Diana Through Her Wedding Vows

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.