Supernatural Returns: A Salute to 14 Seasons of Jared Padalecki's Hair

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 2:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Supernatural, Season 14

The CW

It's the greatest day of the year!

Today is the day that Supernatural returns, which means we add another entry to our gallery of Jared Padalecki's hair styles over the course of Supernatural. Now, don't be fooled. It's not a ranking, nor does it contain any real criticism. It is simply what it says it is: a salute to JarPad's hair. An appreciation of those ever-changing, always magical locks. 

It's a gallery we began back in 2015, and we've been carefully curating it ever since, with a new photo added each season with one goal in mind: to marvel at one man's head of hair. 

Now please join us in scrolling down and enjoying. If you scroll far enough down, you might just make it to an appreciation of Jensen Ackles' hair as well! 

Photos

A Salute to Over a Decade's Worth of Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Hair

Season 14 of Supernatural begins tonight at 8 p.m. on the CW, with Sam (Padalecki) on the hunt for Dean (Ackles), who is missing after being possessed by the arcangel Michael at the end of last season. 

Jared Padalecki, Gilmore Girls, Supernatural

WB; CW

A Salute to Over a Decade's Worth of Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Hair

We've officially now had 13 years and more than 13 seasons in which to fall in love with two monster-fighting brothers known as the Winchesters, but that's not what we're here to talk about today. Instead, we'd like to pay tribute to another Supernatural-related love affair: the one between the world and Jared Padalecki's hair.

Over the past 13 seasons, it has almost become a character on its own, battling its own demons like middle parts and ear-curling and face-eating sideburns. But throughout it all, it has remained luxurious, brown, and attached to the top of Jared Padalecki's head. For that, we salute it by lovingly documenting its evolution over the past decade. Enjoy! 

Jared Padalecki, Gilmore Girls

The WB

Gilmore Girls

Back where it all began: a center part, a Doose's Market apron, and a boyish smile that melted our hearts...at least for the first season or two. 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 101

© The WB / Justin Lubin

Season 1

LOOK AT THE BABIES! Season 1 Sam was still rocking that part, just ever so slightly to the left and with a little more flair than before. (Meanwhile, are you guys seeing Jensen Ackles' pillow lips right now?) 

Article continues below

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 119

© The WB/Sergei Bachlakov

Season 1

By the end of season one, the part had all but disappeared into a raggedy bowl cut that makes us want to ruffle that whole head of beautiful hair. 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 214

Sergei Bachlakov / The CW

Season 2

The part is back, but less 90's boy band and more broody indie band monster fighter. We dig. 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 220

Sergei Bachlakov / The CW

Season 2

Now that's a rugged, carefree mane we'd be willing to run our hands through after a long day of ghostbusting and demon-slaying, that's for sure. (Oh hey, Adrienne Palicki!) 

Article continues below

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 313

Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

Season 3

It's so swoopy! In a cute way. 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 409

The CW

Season 4

Mmm. Yes. Season 4 is apparently where the boy became a man, just a season after dying and being resurrected due to his brother's pact with the devil. We get it. And he can get it. 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 503

The CW

Season 5

This is some really great hair for accentuating both sideburns and a really great jaw line. Too bad neither of those things are anywhere to be found... 

Article continues below

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 622

The CW

Season 6

This is getting a bit—dare we say it—helmety for our tastes. Not the most flattering look. 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 722

The CW

Season 7

Now THAT is a mutton chop! Or is it? It looks like a tiny boomerang made of hair. It's weird but lovable. 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 822

The CW

Season 8

We kind of have this haircut right now, and we do not nearly have the same face shape as good ole' JarPad. One of us has the wrong haircut. Or perhaps both of us? 

Article continues below

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 922

The CW

Season 9

Yes please and thank you! At times, the long hair doesn't quite work for Sam, but this is one instance where it totally does, and we just wish there were a wind machine nearby to get the full effect. 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 1022

The CW

Season 10

Ah! It's so round! Hurry up and click to the next slide! 

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki hair, 1103

The CW

Season 11

Yes, here we are. Slightly flippy hair that's not too short, not too long, and not too round, plus a nicely bloodied face. This is what dreams and Sams are made of and season 11 was killing it, hair-wise. 

Article continues below

Supernatural

CW

Season 12

The 'burns are under control, the middle part isn't exactly perfect—but it's Sam Winchester hair perfection.

Supernatural

The CW

Season 13

That 'do is looking a little long in season 13, but we will say it does appear to be perfectly conditioned. 

Supernatural, Season 14

The CW

Season 14

These famous locks are looking a little mussed, a little stressed out. Could it be because their brother is possessed by an evil arcangel and is currently missing? Probably. 

Article continues below

Supernatural, Jensen Ackles hair, 114

The CW

Season 1

And now it's Jensen Ackles' turn!

Supernatural

The CW

Season 13

Just kidding! Dean's been rocking the short-on-the-sides, fluffy-on-top look for 13 years now, and we wouldn't have it any other way. 

Supernatural, Season 14

The CW

Season 14

But wait, what's this? A hat? Please don't tell us Michael made you get a whole new look after he took possession of your body, Dean! We can't take this, but we will if we must. 

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Supernatural , Jared Padalecki , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

How American Horror Story: Apocalypse "Forever Changed" Cody Fern

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

A Brief History of Meredith's Grey's Anatomy Love Interests

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey Is an Advice Guru: Check Out His Best & Funniest Words of Wisdom

Steve Carell, The Office, Returning Stars, Best TV Quotes

Steve Carell Says The Office Revival Won't Work Because Its Humor Is "Completely Wrong-Minded" Today

Jennifer Garner Spills on HBO Show "Camping"

The Conners, Roseanne

How The Conners Plans to "Honor" Roseanne Barr's Iconic Character

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

BFF Goals! A Tribute to the LADYGANG's Best Bestie Moments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.