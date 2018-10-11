How Kate Upton Is Staying Fit and Strong During Her Pregnancy

Being pregnant won't stop Kate Upton from breaking a sweat in the gym.

More than three months after news broke that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and husband Justin Verlander were expecting their first child, E! News is learning new details about Kate's pregnancy journey.

With help from trainer Ben Bruno, the supermodel is trying to stay fit and feel her best as she prepares to expand her family.

"A lot of the workouts Kate has been doing are based on the Strong4Me workouts," Ben shared with E! News exclusively. "The main thing is that when you're pregnant, some days you have more energy than others and you just have to listen to your body. Kate is still exercising. It's a toned back version of what we were doing."

These days, a typical workout can consist of reverse lunges and hip thrusts. Kate still loves to ride the bike. And yes, she can still use weights. It's just "dialed back" a bit more.