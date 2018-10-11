Kim Kardashian Reunites With Pardoned Inmate Alice Johnson

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 11:35 AM
Kim Kardashian reunited on Wednesday with Alice Johnson, months after she convinced President Donald Trump to commute her life sentence and release her from prison.
On Thursday, the two made a joint appearance at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California to speak about mass incarceration reform. Kim, 37, posted a selfie video of her and Alice on Instagram Stories.
"Guess who I'm here with today, guys?" she said. "Miss Alice."
Johnson, 63, was sentenced to life in prison on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges in 1997. In June, Trump commuted her sentence after Kim personally lobbied and met with him to discuss the matter at the White House. Kim later met Alice in person for the first time after the woman was released from prison on parole.
Kim and Alice's reunion took place the same day the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's husband Kanye Westhad lunch with Trump in the Oval Office of the White House to discuss prison reform.
So Kim Kardashian and Ms. Alice Johnson stopped by Google today to talk about Mass Incarceration.— Mona Aiyed (@MonaAiyed) October 11, 2018
MASSIVE PROPS TO GOOGLE/YOUTUBE FOR PUTTING THIS TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/YgUv6IW18h
They were joined by Hall of Fame NFL running back Jim Brown, and the president's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
View this post on Instagram
#swipeleft To say I am filled with joy... is an understatement... yesterday was the FIRST time I met @alicemariefree in person!!! I know, it sounds crazy, but when ALL of the press, and ALL of the cameras were around I didn’t want to be there!! I knew GOD would make it so that we could have some intimate time together and celebrate her freedom, even if for one day!!! That we did!!! I want to thank @malikasaadasaar @maab_sul #susanmolinari and the entire team who made this special moment possible!! To meet all of Ms. Alice’s family, siblings, children, grandchildren has empowered me even greater!! I thank @loreallemond and @foxysuitesundae for sharing this special moment with me!!! Thank you @google for setting up a giving fund for #dignity @cut50 .... Thank you @kimkardashian for showing up for Ms. Alice and now for many others!!! So good to see you @msbkb and #sharandajones ... Amy @candoclemency you are amazing!!! Don’t let anyone tell you different!!! Queen @nkechitaifa we have WORK TO DO!! #freedom #google #thetologroup #yfundher #thelohm #topekaksam
A post shared by Topeka K. Sam (@topekaksam) on
Kanye last met Trump in person at his Trump Tower building in New York City a month after he won the 2016 election. The rapper has increased his vocal support for the U.S. leader in recent months, notably in an impromptu speech onstage at SNL a couple of weeks ago.
"They tried to scare me to not wear this hat," he said, noting his red "Make American Great Again" hat. "My dad and mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I'm married to a family where, you know, there's not a lot of male energy. It's beautiful though."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?