Michelle Obama Surprised With Lack of Change After #MeToo: "Enough Is Enough"

Michelle Obama wants to see progress for women and girls all around the world—and the #MeToo Movement is helping that goal along.

While announcing her newly launched Global Girls Alliance—an initiative that works with grassroots leaders to improve education for women and girls—on NBC News' Today, the former first lady was asked about her thoughts on the movement that has swept Hollywood and society at large in the past year. According to her, there's more to be done.

"I'm surprised at how much has changed, but how much has not changed and I think that's where the fire is coming from," she responded. "Enough is enough. The world is sadly a dangerous place for women and girls and we see that again and again and I think young women are tired of it. They're tired of being undervalued. They're tired of being disregarded. They're tired of their voices not being invested in and heard and it's not just around the world—that's happening right here in this country and if we're going to change that, we have to give them the tools and the skills through education to be able to lift those voices up."