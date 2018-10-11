Kanye West Visits White House for Meeting With President Donald Trump

Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday for a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump.

The rapper pulled up to the White House in a black SUV around 12:09 p.m. The meeting was scheduled to begin around 12:30 p.m. and was held in the private dining room of the Oval Office. Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, and daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump joined them. West also invited Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown as his guest.

Before sitting down to eat, the group sat in front of the Resolute Desk and talked about North Korea. Trump said former president Barack Obama considered it one of the biggest problems.

"One day. One," West said. "You solved one his biggest problems. We solved one of the biggest problems." He also said the president "saved the Earth, saved the planet."

West also weighed in on Trump's work on the criminal justice system. In addition, he said a lot of people "tried to scare me to not wear this hat," noting his red "Make American Great Again" accessory. Still, the "Stronger" star said it "gives him power in some way."

"My dad and mom separated, so there was not a lot of male energy in my home," he continued. "Also I'm married to a family where, you know, there's not a lot of male energy. It's beautiful though."

In fact, he compared the hat to a "superman cape I can wear."

At one point, he even hugged the commander-in-chief.

West proceeded to speak for nearly 10 minutes on a variety of topics, including Trump, the 13th Amendment, sentencing, and mental health. He also told the president he's not bi-polar but actually has sleep deprivation. He also claimed to be in the 98th percentile in terms of IQ.

After he was finished, Trump said the speech was "pretty impressive" and "quite something."

"It was from the soul," West replied. "I just channeled it."