Scarlett Johansson Gets $15 Million Pay Equity for Black Widow Movie

Black Widow is finally getting her due—and so is Scarlett Johansson.

The actress, who has played the superhero spy Natasha Romanova in six films, will earn a reported $15 million to star in an upcoming standalone, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A spokesperson for Marvel Studios disputed "the accuracy" of the numbers, despite multiple source confirmations: "As a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms."

Johansson's $15 million payday equals what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth earned for playing Captain America and Thor, respectively, in Avengers: Infinity War, according to the trade. Evans and Hemsworth also nabbed the same figure for their respective work in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, as well as for starring in 2019's Avengers sequel.

Without mentioning her Marvel Studios contract specifically, Johansson discussed the gender wage gap in 2016. "There's something icky about me having that conversation unless it applies to a greater whole," she told Cosmopolitan. "I am very fortunate, I make a really good living, and I'm proud to be an actress who's making as much as many of my male peers at this stage."