American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Stevie Nicks and the Murder House Both Finally Arrive

Sometimes, we are real easy to please.

Give us a scene with Stevie Nicks singing to a bunch of witches and follow it up with a glimpse of the Murder House and we're just clapping and giggling and gasping like we're not watching a thing that also just featured some Achilles heel-slashing and some hellish disemboweling. All we need are ladies in flowy black dresses scheming against the anti-Christ to the most soothing musical tones and we are happy as clams no matter what else is going on.

Tonight was mostly about Michael (Cody Fern) undergoing the tests of the Seven Wonders, which Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) agreed to after having a terrifying vision of the (zombie?) apocalypse. She told the warlocks Michael was the next Supreme, but really she just wanted to see how powerful he really was, since he's clearly very bad news.

She also used him to get back the last of her girls. She had Michael rescue Misty (Lily Rabe) from hell, where she's been since she failed the last test back in Coven. Once she was back, she claimed her mojo was a little gone, so Cordelia called in the big guns. That's when Stevie walked in, threw the doors open, and nursed Misty back to health with her voice.