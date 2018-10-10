Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Dating: Go Inside Their Private Romance

We have ourselves a new Hollywood couple!

According to a source, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating.

"They've been hanging out a lot lately and he's excited about seeing her. She's on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn't mind tagging along," a source shared with us. "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He's known her for awhile and always thought she was very talented."

While the pair has yet to be photographed together, E! News has learned the Hollywood stars were spotted at Henry's Tavern in Seattle over the weekend.

"They didn't kiss or have much PDA in person, but it definitely looked like they were a couple," an eyewitness shared about their visit. "They were both smiling at one another. Overall, they were both trying to keep to themselves and were very polite to the wait staff."