The $6 Secret to Cardi B's Makeup at the American Music Awards

Cardi B's makeup at last night's American Music Awards is proof that glam beauty doesn't have to be expensive.

Inspired by her Dolce & Gabbana gown and headdress, celebrity makeup artist Erika LaPearl used drugstore products to bring her flawless beauty to life.

"When I first saw Cardi's dress, I had actually planned on creating a neutral look, but then as we were doing her makeup today we decided to have a little more fun and add some color," the makeup artist said in a statement. "We opted for dewy skin with pops of purples and pinks on her eyes and a subtle, cobalt blue lash."

In partnership with L'Oreal Paris (who was also responsible for Camila Cabello and Amber Heard's beauty looks at the AMAs), the celebrity makeup artist completed a 10-step makeup routine, starting with her eyes. First, she used pink tones Paradise Enchanted Scented Eyeshadow Palette to create the base for her colorful eyeshadow. Then, she layered hues Violet Amour and Avenue des Roses from the Colour Riche Pocket Palette for dimension and a brighter stare.