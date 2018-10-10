Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Truly Connected With Nick Jonas

Jewelry is cool, but have you ever received an engagement ring from your dream man?

Close to two months after Priyanka Chopra confirmed her engagement to Nick Jonas, the Hollywood actress still can't get over how special her new piece of bling is.

At the same time, the Quantico star can't hide her happiness after finding such a special man in Nick.

"I'm excited. It's a very different feeling," Priyanka shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi as Tiffany & Co. celebrated the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. "I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different."

She continued, "It just feels different. There's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different."