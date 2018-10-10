Beyoncé's Parents Reunite at Last On the Run II Tour Concert

Beyoncé really does bring everyone together.

Her parents Tina Knowles Lawson and Mathew Knowles, who divorced in 2011, reunited at the singer and husband Jay-Z's final On the Run II tour concert in Seattle last week. On Tuesday night, Tina posted on Instagram a few pics of her, her ex-husband and Bey backstage at CenturyLink Field, including a photo of the three posing together and an image of her and Mathew kissing their daughter.

Tina also reposted a pic Beyoncé shared, which shows Matthew standing with the singer as she holds a giant bouquet of roses.

"Love seeing this in Seattle ! Daddy and daughter❤️" Tina wrote.